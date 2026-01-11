Rubbish fire breaks out in Jomtien as illegal dumping persists

PATTAYA, Thailand – A firefighter from Pattaya City was injured while responding to a fire involving dry grass and a pile of garbage in Jomtien Soi 9 on January 11.

Fire crews were working to bring the blaze under control when the firefighter was hurt during the operation. Jomtien municipal officers assisted by managing traffic and supporting emergency personnel at the scene.

The injured firefighter was quickly transported to Pattaya City Hospital and is currently under medical care.







The incident has raised concerns among local residents, who say the area is frequently used for illegal dumping. They also report that homeless individuals often set up tents nearby, increasing the risk of repeated fires.

Residents are urging authorities to reinstall “No Dumping” signs, noting that such signs were previously in place but have since disappeared, while garbage continues to be dumped in the area on a daily basis.



































