Road construction continues to be a menace to residents and tourists

There seems to be no end in sight as road digging continues on practically every road in Pattaya. There is little or no concern for the inconveniences of the residents and tourists, and the disrupting of desperately needed businesses during the busy high season, covering both the New Year and the Chinese New Year holidays.







Receiving a constant stream of complaints, reporters inspected the construction site in the Pratamnak Road area around Kasetsin Soi 5, at the top of the big Buddha hill, and saw that it was in a sorry state of affairs.

The contractors closed Rajchawaroon Road leading to the Royal Varuna Yacht Club and diverted all traffic through smaller sois to exit at Soi Kasetsin 5. Cars, motorbikes and tour busses were all scrambling to beat each other through the traffic, causing utter confusion and snarls, clouds of dust and dirt.

Residents complained that this sort of inconvenience is unbearable and unacceptable. They understand that construction work is good for the modernization of the city, but for now, the digging and construction work worries them a lot because of the dust and they have to be extra careful when walking along the dirt road.

The contract for the construction and laying of the drainage system and improving road surfaces on Kasetsin Road from Soi 1-11 and Rajchawaroon Road from Soi 3/1-3/2 was signed with Prosper Joint Venture Co., Ltd., and budgeted at 93 million baht.

Work began on June 23, 2018, and was scheduled to take 570 days, which would have meant completion on Jan 13, 2020. But it seems that it’s going to take a little while longer.