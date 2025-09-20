Ride-sharing platforms face stricter rules on drivers, licensing and safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand has introduced new rules that place greater responsibility on ride-sharing platforms, requiring them to go beyond their role as intermediaries and take active steps to supervise and control the services provided through their apps.

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) confirmed that the measures fall under the Royal Decree on the Operation of Digital Platform Service Businesses (B.E. 2565), known as the DPS law. They apply specifically to car and motorcycle passenger transport services, which have grown rapidly in recent years but raised concerns over passenger safety, unfair fares, and weak complaint mechanisms.







Under the new announcement, which comes into force in October 2025, platforms must assume “additional duties” aimed at boosting safety and passenger confidence. Vehicles operating on the platforms must be registered as public vehicles, and drivers must hold public driver’s licences issued under Department of Land Transport rules. Platforms must also verify the identity of both drivers and passengers using trusted digital ID systems, with checks required not only at registration but also at every log-in.

Passengers will see key information displayed before and during each trip — driver details, vehicle registration, GPS location, route, distance, time, and fare breakdown. Platforms must ensure fares are collected in line with official rates, prevent falsified vehicle registrations, and prohibit account sharing among drivers.



Importantly, the new rules also give drivers more rights and flexibility. Drivers will be allowed to accept or decline jobs and request route changes under platform guidelines. Platforms must also provide emergency help channels and fair systems for dispute resolution. Failure by drivers to comply with conditions, such as using unregistered vehicles or lending accounts, can lead to account suspension and legal penalties.

For passengers, the benefits are clear: stronger safeguards, reliable fare transparency, and easier access to complaint and emergency services. For drivers, stricter oversight brings higher standards but also greater credibility and potentially increased income as passenger trust improves.





ETDA stresses that the measures are not simply regulatory hurdles but part of building a trustworthy, transparent, and sustainable digital ecosystem. By moving beyond their role as neutral marketplaces, ride-sharing platforms are now tasked with guaranteeing safety, accountability, and service quality across every journey.

For further details, see ETDA Thailand’s Facebook page.



































