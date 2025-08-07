Rain and thunderstorms arrive over Pattaya and surrounding areas

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department reports that upper Thailand is experiencing thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas, with heavy rain expected in 19 provinces, including those near Pattaya such as Chonburi and Rayong.

Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of hazards from heavy rain and strong winds during this period. A low-pressure system is covering northern Vietnam, while the southwest monsoon continues to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This has caused wave heights in the upper Andaman Sea to reach 1-2 meters, with waves exceeding 2 meters in stormy areas.







In Bangkok and the surrounding metropolitan area, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds, with temperatures ranging from 25 to 36 degrees Celsius. In the eastern region, including Pattaya, thunderstorms are expected in about 40% of the area, with some places experiencing heavy rain and gusty winds. Sea waves in this region are approximately 1 meter high and can exceed 2 meters in stormy conditions.

The Meteorological Department advises fishermen and boat operators in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand to exercise caution and avoid navigating in areas with thunderstorms until conditions improve.



Despite the heavy rainfall on the evening of Wednesday, August 6, traffic on Sukhumvit Road in South Pattaya remained normal after about an hour of rain, with no major disruptions reported.



































