Two puppies were rescued from under a pile of railroad ties in Sattahip.

Sawang Rojana Thammasathan Foundation rescuers were notified May 14 about the pups trapped at a construction site for two days near the Sattahip Naval Station.

The dogs were only a couple months old and were crying for their mother from under ties stacked three deep.

A forklift was brought in to lift the heavy beams and the puppies scrambled to safety.