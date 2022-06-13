Poramet wins Pattaya mayorship after Sunday revote

Two Pattaya neighborhoods on Sunday voted again for mayor, even without their votes, who would win the office was already decided.

Following discrepancies between the number of voters and ballots received from two polling stations, the Chonburi Election Commission ordered revotes at the second station in Constituency 1 and the 20th station in Constituency 4. The vote was held June 12.







Up for grabs were 1,093 votes, split almost equally between the two stations. That, however, was too few votes to change the result of the May 22 mayoral election, which saw Rao Rak Pattaya candidate Poramet Ngampichet come out ahead by 1,825 votes over Pattaya Ruam Jai hopeful Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn.





As it turned out, only 204 of the 1,093 came to the polls. With the revotes done, Poramet was announced as the winner. The Election Commission certified the outcome Monday afternoon.

The election of the Kunplome-aligned slate of 24 city council candidates already was certified and the panel had its first meeting on June 9.





The updated, vote tally had Poramet with 14,482 votes and Sinchai 12,524 votes. Sunday’s vote saw Poramet pick up 321 votes while Sinchai pulled in 186 more votes.

Finishing third overall was the Move Forward Party’s Kittisak Nillawatnatochai with 8,774 votes former Banglamung District Chief Sakchai Taengho with 990 votes. He actually ended up with six fewer votes after Sunday’s balloting than he had on May 22.





























