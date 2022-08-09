Police raid Chinese porn-movie filming in Pattaya

Police made an unwelcome guest appearance as cameras rolled on an illegal porn moving shooting in Najomtien.

Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau officers arrested two Chinese nationals and two Thais and seized their film-making equipment in the Aug. 5 raid on a pool villa in Sattahip.

The X-rated movies starred Thai actors and were filmed in Bangkok and the East to be streamed online in China.







Arrested for a 33-year-old Chinese cameraman identified only as “Li”, Chinese interpreter “Arjong”, an unidentified 20-year-old Thai actor and 24-year-old Thai actress. The Thai man said he was paid 6,000 baht but the woman got 20,000 baht to have sex on camera.

The group were hit with various pornography charges.





































