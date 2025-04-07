Police clamp down on wrong-side parking – A daily scene on South Pattaya Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a continuing effort to combat traffic congestion and ensure public safety, Pattaya police have ramped up their enforcement of parking regulations along South Pattaya Road, where illegal parking on the wrong side of the road has become a daily nuisance.

Local residents and tourists alike have expressed frustration over the consistent violation of parking rules, which often block traffic flow and create hazardous conditions for pedestrians. Despite frequent police interventions, vehicles continue to be parked in restricted areas, especially during peak hours.







One of the ongoing challenges is the unclear and poorly visible “no-parking” signs along the road. Many of these signs are only in Thai, making it difficult for non-local tourists to understand the restrictions. While some signs include English translations, they are often faded or not prominently displayed, leading to confusion for visitors from other cities and countries. This lack of clear signage contributes to the daily occurrence of wrong-side parking and other violations.

In addition to incorrect side parking, another growing issue is parking on the sidewalks and the illegal use of sidewalks by motorbikes. Tourists and locals alike often leave their vehicles on pedestrian pathways, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road, which can be particularly dangerous, especially during busy times. Furthermore, many motorbike riders are seen riding on sidewalks to avoid traffic, further endangering pedestrians and exacerbating the safety concerns in the area.



Officers regularly patrol the area, issuing fines and clamping vehicles to discourage this illegal practice. However, the issue persists, with many drivers ignoring posted signs and parking on the opposite side of the road. Local authorities have called for stricter penalties and better enforcement to deter such violations.

With South Pattaya Road being a major thoroughfare for both locals and visitors, the problem of wrong-side parking not only disrupts traffic but also contributes to the growing concerns over road safety in the area. Police have urged both residents and tourists to comply with traffic rules and for authorities to improve the visibility and clarity of parking signs to ensure a safer, more organized environment for all road users.



























