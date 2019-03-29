PEA upgrades Soi Khopai power grid

The Provincial Electricity Authority stabilized the high-voltage distribution system on Soi Khopai to meet higher demands for power.

PEA Pattaya operations chief Decha Khaodara led the March 26 work detail in front of the front of Dee Den Resort and working through Soi Khopai 7.

Residents have complained about brownouts, sparking fears about fires from overloaded transformers and wires. PEA said the previous distribution system could not handle the demand from the growing neighborhood.

Power was cut in the morning and evening as new equipment was installed.