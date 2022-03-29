Pattaya woman leaps from bridge into canal

A Pattaya woman was injured after leaping into a drainage canal.

Nanta Saesa, 30, suffered injuries when she jumped into a shallow canal in Nongprue district.

A witness said that before the fateful leap, Nanta had been arguing with her partner. She then crossed the street and leaped off the 3-meter-high walkway bridge along the Nongprue canal.



Bystanders tried in vain to prevent her from jumping from the bridge. Paramedics descended into the canal where they gave the injured woman first aid and lifted her onto the walkway bridge. She was transferred to a local hospital for further treatment.

































