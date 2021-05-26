Pattaya visa agent busted in Chiang Mai for defrauding foreigners

Police in Chiang Mai captured a Pattaya visa agent accused of defrauding at least ten foreigners.

Pakin Pattanakitarporn, 52, was apprehended May 25 following a police complaint from a Japanese expat in Lampang Province that he’d paid Pakin 45,000 baht to renew his visa only to have the agent disappear.







Investigators found that Pakin operated Dragon Visa Service Co. on Third Road in Pattaya and that at least ten other foreigners also had paid large sums for visas they never received.

Chonburi Immigration Office officials implored foreigners who have any suspicions or problems with visa agents to report them immediately.





























