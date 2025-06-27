Pattaya upgrades roads and begins 5-km Jomtien cable project July 1

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai chaired the 6th progress meeting of the “Big City Electrical System Development Project – Phase 1 (Pattaya),” providing updates from involved agencies on underground power line installation, water pipeline works, and underground telecommunications cable placement — all progressing in overall coordination.

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Pattaya Branch reported 88% progress on Lot 7 (Pattaya Third Road, from Prinya Intersection to Chumsai Intersection). Delays were due to late delivery of electrical equipment, initially scheduled for April but now expected in July. Full equipment installation is anticipated by August 2025.







High- and low-voltage cable installations are scheduled for completion by September 2025, with fiber-optic cables to follow by December 2025. System testing and full operation are targeted for November 2025.

For Lot 8 (South Pattaya Road, Tony Intersection to Walking Street), progress stands at 55%, with sidewalk surface work remaining. Additionally, PEA Jomtien Branch will start underground cable installation along Jomtien Second Road (approx. 5 km). A kickoff meeting will be held on June 30 at the 3rd floor meeting room of the PEA Jomtien Office, with work beginning July 1. The project is scheduled for 360 days and set to conclude on June 25, 2026. Sidewalk improvement is also ongoing, with certain areas requiring temporary use of traffic lanes.



Deputy Mayor Manot emphasized the importance of synchronized planning among all agencies. He instructed teams to publicize project updates via online and on-site channels, and to restore road surfaces before the Pattaya Marathon on July 19–20 to ensure safety and convenience for participants. After the marathon, agencies may resume work as planned.



































