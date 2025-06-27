Pattaya unveils rainbow road markings ahead of Pride Festival 2025

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors for the Pattaya International Pride Festival 2025, taking place from June 27–29, with the iconic Pride Parade scheduled for June 28. As part of the celebration, city workers have begun painting rainbow-colored road markings along Beach Road near the Dusit Curve, a symbolic gesture of inclusivity and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The initiative, led by the Traffic Design and Transportation Division under the Pattaya City Engineering Department, has added vibrant stripes to the roadway to visually reflect the festival’s message of love, equality, and diversity. The colorful markings serve both as a celebration and as a welcome to international visitors expected to attend.







“It’s beautiful! I love the rainbow road leading into North Pattaya,” said one local resident, while another expressed anticipation for the event: “Can’t wait — this is a world-class celebration!”

City officials explained that the paintwork, while visually uplifting, also requires careful timing. In response to public concerns about potential traffic disruption, the city noted that work must be done during the day to ensure proper paint application and drying. “The section of Beach Road being painted is one-way, so any impact on traffic flow is minimal,” an official stated.

Still, not all feedback has been positive. Some residents on social media questioned the timing of the painting. “Can’t they paint it during no-traffic hours? Every time they do this, it causes traffic jams,” one commenter said.

Others focused on the durability of the road paint, referencing previous issues. “What brand are they using? The last one didn’t last at all,” one resident remarked, while another added, “None of them seem to stick well — hope this one does!”



Despite the mixed reactions, the overall mood remains festive and forward-looking. Many see the road markings as a symbol of Pattaya’s growing role as a global pride destination. “Thank you to the city team for refreshing the pride colors,” a visitor shared. “It looks amazing.”

The Pride Festival will feature a full weekend of performances, cultural events, and themed activities centered around Central Pattaya. City leaders are encouraging both residents and tourists to join in celebrating the spirit of inclusion that the event represents.













































