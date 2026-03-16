Pattaya to host St. Patrick’s Day parade along beach road on March 17

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya will celebrate Irish culture and community spirit with the St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2026 on March 17, organized in cooperation with the Father Ray Foundation.

The event aims to strengthen cooperation between public agencies, private organizations, and the local community while promoting tourism and showcasing Pattaya as a city capable of hosting diverse international events.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 4:00 PM at the activity area on Pattaya Central Beach. From there, the parade will proceed along Pattaya Beach Road before concluding at Pattaya City School 8 (Pattayanukul).

Organizers promise a lively procession featuring colorful performances and entertainment along the parade route for both residents and tourists.

City officials confirmed that traffic will not be fully closed during the event. The right lane of Beach Road will be used for the parade, while the left lane will remain open for normal traffic.

The public is invited to come out and enjoy the festivities beginning at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, March 17, and celebrate one of the world’s most recognized cultural holidays, St. Patrick’s Day.

For more information, visitors can check updates from the Father Ray Foundation’s official Facebook page.

















































