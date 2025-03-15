Pattaya to brace for unseasonal cold weather March 16-20; Northeast to drop by 8°C with storms and hail

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning about unseasonal cold weather expected between March 16 and 20. Temperatures in the northeastern region, including Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Nakhon Phanom, are predicted to drop by 5-8°C, while other regions will see a decline of 2-4°C. The sudden temperature drop may also bring thunderstorms, hail, and occasional lightning strikes.

According to Nathawut Dandi, Deputy Director-General of the Meteorological Department, this phenomenon is caused by a relatively strong cold air mass from China spreading over upper Thailand. While the country is currently in its summer season, this incoming cold front will cause noticeable fluctuations in temperature, particularly in the Northeast, where daytime highs of 38-39°C could drop to around 30-31°C. Morning temperatures may decrease by an additional 3-6°C.







The key factor behind this weather shift is the cold air mass from China, but it is also indirectly influenced by the Polar Vortex, a large mass of cold air swirling around the North Pole. Climate change and global warming have contributed to the expansion of this cold air, bringing cooler temperatures to typically warmer regions. Although Thailand is partially shielded by the Himalayas from direct impacts, recurring waves of cold air from China continue to affect the country’s climate. This time, the cooling period is expected to last 3-5 days, longer than the usual 2-3 days.

This is not the first time Thailand has experienced unseasonal cold spells in March-April. Similar events occurred in 2011, 2016, and 2022. In March 2011, the lowest recorded temperature was 12°C in Thung Chang District, Nan Province, while Bangkok saw a drop to 18°C on March 17. In March 2016, Nakhon Phanom recorded a low of 10.2°C, and in April 2022, temperatures fell to 14.8°C in Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima.



The Meteorological Department advises the public to be cautious of the unpredictable weather, heavy rainfall, and temperature drops. Residents should take care of their health and prepare for possible storms. For more information, contact 02-399-4012-14 or the 1182 hotline, available 24/7.





























