Pattaya takes a stand against littering the sea during Loy Krathong

PATTAYA, Thailand – Every year, the Loy Krathong festival brings a surge of tourists and locals to Pattaya to enjoy the traditional celebrations. The city, along with nearby local administrative organizations, hosts lively events throughout the area, drawing crowds eager to honor the festival.

To prevent fire hazards caused by fireworks, sparklers, and floating lanterns, Pattaya authorities have issued a clear reminder for this year’s celebrations on November 5. Residents, vendors, and visitors in Banglamung district are asked not to set off or release firecrackers, fireworks, rockets, lanterns, or similar objects into the air. Such activities can pose risks to homes, people, and the environment.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet is actively promoting a campaign encouraging tourists not to float Krathongs in the sea. Instead, participants are asked to use the designated festival areas with prepared ponds or opt for online floating alternatives. Open waters, such as the sea or rivers outside designated festival zones, are not suitable for Krathongs as they are difficult to collect, cause litter to accumulate, decompose, emit foul odors, and threaten aquatic life and the environment.

The city also invites attendees to wear traditional Thai royal attire, with prizes and souvenirs offered to participants, and encourages wearing mourning ribbons to honor Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

Authorities reiterate that selling or releasing fireworks, lanterns, or Krathongs on beaches is strictly prohibited. Complaints or reports can be made via the city hotline 1337, available 24 hours. Some residents have voiced concerns over logistics, noting that vendors and participants have already invested in materials and that floating Krathongs near beaches has been a convenient tradition for both workers and tourists. While these practical challenges exist, the city’s message is clear: protecting the environment and marine life must take priority, and this long-overdue campaign aims to shift habits away from the sea. If people still choose to float Krathongs into the sea, City Hall will not impose fines, but a cleaning team will be deployed both onshore and in the water to collect all debris before dawn.

On November 5, join the festivities at Lan Pho Park, Naklua, Pattaya, and celebrate Loy Krathong safely in the designated areas or online.







































