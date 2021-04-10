Pattaya remains in ‘Yellow Zone’ or high surveillance areas

Provincial governors are authorized to order a temporary closure of businesses and venues that pose a risk for COVID-19 infection to close for at least 14 days

The following are updates to travelers regarding the Royal Thai Government’s latest measures to curb the spread of the recent community transmission of COVID-19 in Bangkok and 40 other provinces.







Published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on 9 April, 2021, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha signed an emergency order, authorizing governors of Bangkok and 40 other Thai provinces to consider ordering a temporary closure of entertainment businesses and venues that pose a risk for COVID-19 infection for at least 14 days.



The emergency order cited the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases that were linked to entertainment venues in Bangkok and now spread to other provinces. Another concern is that the new highly contagious variant of the coronavirus was detected in cases that were also linked to entertainment venues.

Temporary closure of at-risk business and venues could help control the spread the COVID-19 during the long Songkran 2021 holiday period.

The venues to be ordered closed include pubs, bars, karaoke, and massage parlours.







The order takes effect from 10 April, 2021, and covers Bangkok and 40 other provinces; namely (region-by-region): Central: Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, and Suphan Buri; East: Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Prachin Buri, Rayong, and Sa Kaeo; North: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, and Phetchabun; Northeast: Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Udon Thani; South: Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Phuket, Ranong, Songkhla, Surat Thani, and Yala, and West: Kanchanaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Ratchaburi, and Tak.







Interprovincial travel will not be affected; however, travellers are recommended to take DMHTT precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana contact tracing application. See more details at How to protect yourselves and others from COVID-19 in Thailand.



TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (www.tatnews.org); Facebook (tatnews.org); and Twitter (Tatnews_Org).

For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.













