Pattaya pushed to integrate agencies to reduce road deaths

The Pattaya area’s many police, medical and regulatory offices must work together to reduce deadly traffic accidents, a Transport Ministry official said.







Speaking at a Feb. 11 Road Traffic Injuries workshop at Pattaya City Hall, ministry Road Safety Fund Committee member Anucha Settasatien said Thailand has launched an initiative to integrate efforts to reduce road deaths at the local level and in big cities.

The goal is to reduce road deaths to less than 60 people per 100,000 vehicles per year. The World Health Organization said Thailand’s rate was at 60.2 in 2016. Fatalities per 100,000 people was 32.7 per 100,000 people, nearly double the global average of 17.4 and one of the worst in the world.

Chairing the meeting, Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri said the district already has opened a road safety operations center which collects statistical information on road accidents for analysis and use in designing processes to present the loss of life and property on the road.

This is done by taking measures related to management, data, nursing and prevention and to link the operational center with the district healthcare system, he said.

The ministry proposes fully integrating resources and dividing multidisciplinary groups to exchange knowledge and experience to create methods to sustainably reduce injuries.



















