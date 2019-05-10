Pattaya police shoot knife-wielding drug addict

A drug addict was shot four times after running a police checkpoint and pulling a knife on officers.

Somchai Boonsri, 30, was shot four times in the leg on South Road Soi 3 May 8 by Pol. Sr. Sgt. Maj. Somsri Srisawad, who then provided vital first aid to stop the bleeding and save the man’s life.

Somchai was treated at Banglamung Hospital.

Pol. Sr. Sgt. Maj. Somsri and other officers had been manning a checkpoint at the intersection of Central and Third Roads when Somchai approached on a motorbike. Instead of stopping, he accelerated and sped south on Third Road. Somsri and others pursued.

He was stopped on Soi 3, pulled a knife and came at Somsri, police said. The officer ordered him to stop and drop the weapon, then fired into the air and ground to warn him. Somchai kept coming, so Somsri shot him.

Somchai admitted having taken a large amount of methamphetamines before heading out on his motorbike. Police said he’d been arrested for drugs four times previously.