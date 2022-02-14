Pattaya opens registration for Sinopharm jabs for small kids

Pattaya has opened registration for a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine for small children.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said the city still has stock of the Sinopharm vaccine and, now that it has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for children ages 6-11, the city is ready to take appointments.







Jabs will be offered to students Pattaya’s 11 public schools, with parents needing to give their permission. The inactivated virus vaccine is another choice for parents leery of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine for children, Sonthaya said.

Jabs will begin in the beginning of March, he said.



























