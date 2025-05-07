Pattaya needs to get serious about loud and racing motorbikes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is facing growing concerns over the increasing noise pollution and dangerous activities associated with modified motorbikes. From high-speed racing on main streets to the constant blare of loud exhaust pipes, this issue has become a thorn in the side of local communities and tourists alike. Despite complaints, authorities in Pattaya have yet to take significant action to address these disturbances, which have long plagued the city’s streets.







In contrast, the city of Trang province has recently launched an aggressive campaign against modified and racing motorbikes, demonstrating the kind of decisive action Pattaya urgently needs. Under the leadership of Trang’s Governor, the province seized over 600 modified motorcycles between February and April, destroying 477 illegal exhaust pipes with a road roller to send a clear message.

Trang’s enforcement efforts have been comprehensive, focusing on both the offenders and the infrastructure that supports such illegal activities. They conducted inspections at 204 motorcycle shops and repair stations, 50 schools, and found 44 illegally modified vehicles. Authorities also enforced strict penalties for parents of students caught modifying vehicles, urging a collaborative effort between local businesses, educational institutions, and families to curb the growing problem.



Pattaya, with its growing issues of noise, illegal racing, and modified vehicles, could certainly benefit from such a dedicated approach. The actions taken by Trang offer a template for Pattaya to follow — one that not only tackles the noise pollution but also the potential safety risks associated with these activities. The local authorities need to take a stronger stance to restore peace and order to the streets of Pattaya and ensure a safer environment for both residents and tourists.

































