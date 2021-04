A motorcyclist was severely injured after falling from the Highway 7 interchange in Pattaya.

Samai Pakumbut, 37, was found unconscious next to the Pattaya City sign below the Highway 7 interchange above Sukhumvit Road April 20, his smashed Honda Wave nearby.







Motorcycles are not allowed on the five-meter-high bridge, but Somai ignored the rules and paid the price.