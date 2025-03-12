Pattaya Mayor updates on ‘Waterfront’ condo legal case – awaiting land department’s decision on ownership validity

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, has shared the latest developments in the long-standing legal case involving the Waterfront Condominium, a controversial 53-story abandoned project located by Pattaya’s Pier. The building has been at the center of a dispute for over a decade, with no clear resolution regarding its demolition or future actions.

Recent developments revealed that the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has issued a letter to the Pattaya City Hall, raising concerns over the legitimacy of the land title deed for the Waterfront building. The ACC has questioned whether the deed was issued improperly. As a result, Pattaya City has referred the case to the Land Department, requesting a determination on the legality of the land title.







Pattaya authorities are now awaiting the Land Department’s decision. If it is determined that the title deed was issued unlawfully, the land will be classified as public property, and the city, in collaboration with the Banglamung district, will have to oversee the demolition of the building. In such a case, the project owner will be required to remove the structure. If the owner fails to act, Pattaya authorities will take responsibility for the demolition and charge the owner for the expenses. The project owner will also have the right to pursue legal action against the land seller for unlawfully selling public land.

On the other hand, if the Land Department agrees with the NACC’s position and finds that the deed was properly issued, the project will proceed as planned. In that case, the company behind the Waterfront project, Bali Hai Co., will be able to apply for approval to modify the building. The proposed modifications would need to adhere to building regulations, including reducing the height of the structure to meet the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) requirements. Furthermore, the legal status of the road in front of the land, whether private or public, will be reviewed.



The mayor reassured the public that, regardless of the outcome, any future development will result in a reduced building height in compliance with relevant laws. The case is under scrutiny by the Senate, and the Interior Ministry has directed the Land Department to expedite the decision-making process.





























