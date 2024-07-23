Pattaya Marathon boosts local economy with record attendance

PATTAYA, Thailand – The recent Pattaya Marathon brought a significant influx of tourists and runners to the city, greatly benefiting the local economy. Ms Morakot Kuladilok, President of the Thai Hotel Association Eastern Chapter, announced on July 22 that over 15,000 participants attended this year’s event.

The high turnout resulted in near-full occupancy in hotels, particularly in North Pattaya, with Central Pattaya hotels also experiencing strong bookings. Ms Kuladilok noted that the marathon has been a substantial economic booster for Pattaya, with hotel bookings in North Pattaya reaching 70-80% occupancy, and similar figures reported in Central Pattaya.









To help guests navigate the increased traffic, hotel operators provided traffic information, and the city of Pattaya, in collaboration with hotels, conducted public awareness campaigns to mitigate congestion. The annual marathon consistently attracts large crowds, enhancing Pattaya’s economic vitality.

In addition to increased hotel occupancy, local spending saw a significant rise, bringing joy to Pattaya residents who value the economic benefits of hosting such events. Local businesses are hopeful that more world-class events will be held in Pattaya, bringing similar positive impacts across various sectors.





































