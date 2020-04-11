Pattaya hotel converted to Covid-19 field hospital

Dozens of Pattaya residents have been checked into the Grand Bella Hotel, which has been turned into a coronavirus field hospital.







Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai said April 10 that 38 people recently in close contact with those infected with Covid-19 were placed in quarantine at the closed central Pattaya hotel near Pattaya Memorial Hospital on the first day the facility opened April 10.

The two-building resort will be home for quarantine locals and Thais returning from overseas and, in a separate building, a hospital for those with mild and moderate Covid-19 symptoms. The hotel also will serve as a base for testing high-risk groups with officials estimating 200 people a day will be tested, with results available the same day.

Last week representatives of the Chonburi Health Office, officers from the National Health Security Office (NHSO), officials from Pattaya City and Banglamung Hospital, determined the hospital had proper air ventilation, up to standard waste water and waste disposal systems, and ease of transport of patients.



