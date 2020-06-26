Pattaya day drinkers warned to observe social distancing

Pattaya municipal police began warning Jomtien Beach users that continuing to drink alcohol and violate social-distancing rules will lead to steep fines.







Jomtien regulatory-enforcement chief Somchai Inreaung said June 24 that beachgoers are sitting in groups and too close to each other in violation of distancing rules meant to prevent a new outbreak of Covid-19.

While Pattaya has not seen a case of the coronavirus in more than a month, people must remain vigilant, he said. Even outdoors, he said, people must wear face masks and dispose of garbage properly.

Beach umbrella vendors also are prohibited from selling alcohol.





