Pattaya day drinkers warned to observe social distancing

People are being warned not to sit close and drink alcohol on local beaches.

Pattaya municipal police began warning Jomtien Beach users that continuing to drink alcohol and violate social-distancing rules will lead to steep fines.



Jomtien regulatory-enforcement chief Somchai Inreaung said June 24 that beachgoers are sitting in groups and too close to each other in violation of distancing rules meant to prevent a new outbreak of Covid-19.

Apparently even families with young children aren’t being allowed to sit tight with each other.

While Pattaya has not seen a case of the coronavirus in more than a month, people must remain vigilant, he said. Even outdoors, he said, people must wear face masks and dispose of garbage properly.

Beach umbrella vendors also are prohibited from selling alcohol.


