Pattaya braces for hot weather as southern Thailand faces heavy rain warning

PATTAYA, Thailand – While Pattaya remains under mostly hot and humid conditions with occasional isolated thunderstorms, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather warning for southern Thailand, cautioning residents to prepare for potential flash floods and landslides due to heavy rain.

In Pattaya and other parts of upper Thailand, daytime temperatures continue to soar under intense heat, especially during midday hours. Scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds may develop in the afternoon, driven by southeasterly winds bringing moisture into the region. Locals and tourists are advised to stay hydrated, seek shade, and be cautious of sudden changes in weather conditions.







Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned the South to brace for heavy downpours, especially in areas along foothills and river basins. Accumulated rainfall could lead to flash floods and runoff in vulnerable regions. This is due to an easterly wind wave moving across the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, while a northwesterly wind continues to dominate the Andaman area. Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are expected to reach up to 1 meter, and over 2 meters in stormy areas. Fishermen and small boat operators are urged to avoid maritime activity where thunderstorms are present.



In the North, Northeast, and Central regions – including Bangkok and surrounding provinces – hot weather persists with some isolated thunderstorms and strong winds. The TMD warns that residents in these areas should be cautious of sudden storms and maintain their health during this period of fluctuating weather. The southern and southeasterly winds transporting moisture across upper Thailand are responsible for this weather pattern.

The department also noted that air quality in upper Thailand remains within a slight to moderate level of dust and haze accumulation, thanks to ongoing scattered rain in the region, which helps reduce particulate concentration.

































