A coffee shop owner was more interested in filming a homeless person hit one of her customers than actually stopping it.
The unnamed barista posted the video online of the attacker taking off a shoe and whacking a female foreign tourist in the head.
The tourist declined to press charges.
Defending her videography over customer-service skills, the shop owner said she wanted Pattaya city hall to be aware of the homeless problem and solve it.
Pattaya barista films customer getting attacked, does nothing to stop it
