Pattaya barista films customer getting attacked, does nothing to stop it

By
Jetsada Homklin
A homeless person hits one of the coffee shop customers.
A coffee shop owner was more interested in filming a homeless person hit one of her customers than actually stopping it.
The unnamed barista posted the video online of the attacker taking off a shoe and whacking a female foreign tourist in the head.
The tourist declined to press charges.
Defending her videography over customer-service skills, the shop owner said she wanted Pattaya city hall to be aware of the homeless problem and solve it.

