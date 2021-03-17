Pattaya bargirl waits to work overseas again

As the world edges nearer to the end of the coronavirus pandemic, the bright lights and higher pay of overseas jobs are catching the eye of Thai bargirls again.



Before Covid-19, former Walking Street go-go dancer Bella worked in a hostess bar and earned several times what she could make in Pattaya. With borders closed and the virus raging, that’s not been an option for the past year.







But now, as countries other than Thailand make steady progress in vaccinating their populations against Covid-19, she is looking again at venturing abroad, with an eye on Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia.

Until then, Bella works promoting beer at a Thai pub. The money pales to even that she made on Walking Street, but her bar there remains closed.























