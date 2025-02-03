Pattaya and Bangkok to warm by 1-2°C with increased dust levels

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department of Thailand has reported that a weakening cold air mass is causing temperatures in upper Thailand to rise by 1-2°C, with dust levels expected to increase.

The department notes that the weakening cold air mass will lead to higher temperatures in the northern and northeastern regions, with fog in the mornings. The central region, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, as well as the eastern and southern regions, will experience cooler mornings.







The mountain peaks will remain cold to very cold, and the highlands will experience cold weather. Residents in these areas are urged to take care of their health due to the continued cold temperatures and exercise caution against fire hazards due to dry conditions. Extra care is advised while traveling through foggy areas.

Meanwhile, the northeastern monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand and the southern regions is weakening, leading to wave heights of about 1 meter in the Gulf, and 1-2 meters in areas with thunderstorms.

Regarding air quality, the accumulation of dust and haze in upper Thailand is moderate to quite high, with a tendency to increase due to weaker winds.































