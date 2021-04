Pattaya traffic regulators painted a new no parking zone at the beginning of a Naklua alleyway following complaints about cars blocking the exit.



City hall traffic director Passakorn Usomboon brought a team of painters to lay down a mesh of yellow diagonals which indicate no stopping and no parking at the mouth of Soi Tok Rong Ya.







He said residents complained that motorists were parking in front of the soi, blocking access and exit.

Violators face tickets of 400-1,000 baht.