PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite online rumors and grumblings on forums and comment sections, the truth is clear: no one is turning their backs on Pattaya. In fact, following a busy and profitable high season, the current slowdown is simply part of the usual low-season cycle. But that doesn’t mean everything is perfect in the City of Sin. Expats and frequent visitors are speaking out, not out of disdain, but out of love for a place they’ve called a second home for years—or even decades.

One longtime regular put it plainly:

“We had a great high season. It’s low season now, and that’s how it goes. But if you’re going to publish something, make it positive—because no one is turning their backs on Pattaya.”







What’s Behind the Frustration?

The discontent voiced by Western tourists isn’t about hating Pattaya—it’s about changes in value, demographics, and lifestyle. Three key themes dominate the feedback:

Prices Are Getting Too High

A night out in Pattaya used to be affordable. In the early 2000s, you could grab a beer for 80–100 baht, pay a reasonable price for lady drinks, and even factor in a bar fine and short-time arrangement—all for under 4,000 baht. Now, a similar night can easily hit 10,000–15,000 baht.

“Prices go up everywhere. But with GoGo girls now making 15k–30k baht just on basic 10-day shifts, plus commissions and customer tips, the economics have changed. They don’t need bar fines anymore—they’ll only go if you meet their price.”



Too Many “Free Visa” Tourists Without Spending Power

Many frequent visitors point to an influx of lower-budget tourists from countries like India, China, Russia, and the Middle East. While most of these tourists are well-behaved and not causing direct trouble, there’s a growing concern that they simply aren’t contributing much to the bar and nightlife economy.

“Too many low-so India male tourists—not a problem at bars or Walking Street, but they don’t spend. It hurts the nightlife scene that depends on spending, not just foot traffic.”

Western Tourists Still Spend More—But Feel Less Valued

Longtime Westerners argue that while they still spend significantly more than many newer tourist groups, they no longer feel appreciated by Thailand’s hospitality industry.

“Western farangs spend more than others, but Thailand doesn’t seem to value it. The focus now seems to be quantity over quality.”



Changing Landscape, New Realities

Some expats point out that this isn’t just about foreign tourists—the entire nightlife ecosystem has evolved. Salaries for bar workers and GoGo girls have skyrocketed, competition among venues has driven up pay, and infrastructure issues like traffic, over-policing of tourists, and inadequate upgrades have made navigating the city more frustrating.

“Lousy infrastructure, traffic jams every hour, and Thai smiles only if you buy something—it all adds up.”

Still, others push back against the idea of blaming tourists by race or nationality:

“Blaming Indians or Arabs is shortsighted. Yes, some don’t spend, but let’s not forget that low-quality disrespectful Europeans have also made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Every group has good and bad actors.”





A City in Flux—But Still a Favorite

In the end, Pattaya remains one of the most dynamic destinations in Southeast Asia. It’s a place of contradictions: gritty yet glamorous, frustrating yet fascinating. The nightlife is changing, the tourist mix is evolving, and prices are rising—but that doesn’t mean the soul of Pattaya is gone.

As one regular summed it up:

“The winners now are the girls, not the bar owners or the customers. But no one’s giving up on Pattaya. We just want it to keep being fun—and feel like it values those who helped build it.”

































