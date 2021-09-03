No decline in coronavirus-test positivity rate in latest Pattaya tests

Pattaya’s coronavirus infection rate showed no sign of declining, with 3.8 percent of more than 6,200 tests performed through Sept. 1 returning positive results.

Officials last reported results of mass coronavirus-antigen testing from Aug. 10-20, with 3.7 percent of 5,196 tests coming back positive. The latest results included those results plus 6,247 more administered through Sept. 1. The positivity rate came back at 3.83 percent, showing that Covid-19 is not declining in Pattaya.







Indeed, Pattaya posted its third consecutive increase in daily cases Friday, with 152 cases found in Banglamung District and 822 in all of Chonburi. The province also reported an additional 12 deaths.







































