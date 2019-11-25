Nakpakdee roadwork to wrap next week

Roadwork in East Pattaya’s Nakpakdee Village is scheduled for completion next week, Nongprue officials promised.

Only 20 percent of the work laying new drainage pipes is left and, once complete, flooding in the village should become a thing of the past, they promised.

Sanitation Engineering chief Bekchai Ninpanan said Nov. 22 that only 25 more meters of pipe need to be laid.

The 10-million-baht project sought to capture water that flowed downhill through Nakpakdee and into neighboring Eakmongkol 4/3 Village, causing flooding woes in both neighborhoods. Water now will flow into drainage pipes that connect with Pattaya’s sewer system at Soi Khao Talo.