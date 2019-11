A Sattahip motorist who swerved to avoid a dog was injured when his car slammed into a utility pole.

Radchanan Pongtavee, 24, suffered a chest contusion in the Nov. 17 wreck outside the Rung Nok Hotel on Soi Wat Thepprasit. He was treated at Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center.

The driver said he was driving his MG MG3 into the soi and was startled to see a stray dog in the road. He swerved suddenly to avoid hitting it and lost control, crashing into the power pole.