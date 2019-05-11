Motorbike thief attacks victim after being caught on video

Pattaya police are looking for a suspected motorbike thief who assaulted a restaurant cook after he was caught on video.

Nipaporn Pemporn, 52, filed a police report May 10 about the man who she spotted outside her Second Road restaurant trying to unlock her motorbike.

When she confronted him, he claimed he was a policeman and left, only to return. When he did, the suspect came into the restaurant and slapped Nipaporn.

The restaurant owner recorded the altercation on video while coworkers came to her aid. The suspect then demanded all photos and videos be deleted or he would return later and attack them. He then left.

Police had the phone images and checked security cameras to get better identification.