Mother arrested for last April’s temple funds theft

A woman caught on camera last April stealing 40,000 baht from Nong Jubtao Temple while the abbot and security dogs slept nearby, was finally caught Oct. 7 at her home in Roi Et.

Abbot Thammayanprayuth reported the theft April 29. Security cameras showed a fair-skinned, mid-20s woman in shorts and a plaid shirt carrying a stick to fight off watchdogs who, as it turned out, were fast asleep when the burglary occurred.

She took 35,000 baht in salary meant for temple cooks that was in a bag and another 5,000 baht in a bowl before slipping out from the rectory unfettered.

Alida Aungchuen, 27, confessed that she stole the money to take care of her young son.

Police took her to re-enact the crime before sending her to Pattaya Court for prosecution.