MICE hosts trained on international standards

Hotel operators learned how to bring their facilities up to international standards for meetings, conventions, incentives and exhibitions at a seminar in Pattaya.

Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh opened the Thailand MICE Venue Standards Project May 23 at the Mytt Beach Hotel.

Wanida Wanjitrawong, senior manager for the MICE Capabilities Development Department, and Samran Sonpung, chief inspector for Management System Certification Institute (Thailand), provided information about Thailand’s MICE sector and what owners of meeting rooms, conference centers, exhibition centers and special events venues need to do to compete for international business.