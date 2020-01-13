Lost mum found in Nongprue

Nongprue officials located an elderly woman who got lost going home in East Pattaya.

Aumka Putthakun, 64, got separated from her youngest daughter at the Wanasin Market on Soi Siam Country Club Jan. 2. Her daughter went home, but hours later her mother still had not returned.

Loading…

The woman contacted her older sister in Bangkok, who messaged the Pattaya Mail through its Facebook page. The newspaper contacted Rungsalit Suttisa of Nongprue’s municipal police, who sent subdistrict officers out to look for her.

Aumka was found unhurt before noon. She does not suffer from dementia, but was unfamiliar with the area and got lost trying to find her daughter’s house.