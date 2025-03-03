Local residents and tourists share mixed opinions about new traffic rules in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is introducing a new rule on South Pattaya Road, requiring vehicles to park alternately on odd and even days in a bid to reduce traffic congestion and improve orderliness in the city. This measure aims to make the streets more organized and ensure smoother traffic flow, especially during busy tourist seasons.

However, local residents and tourists have shared mixed opinions about the changes, with some pointing out the challenges that still persist. One concern raised is the lack of parking spots along the beach road, with many rental cars taking up space along the roadside. One person questioned, "Where can we park along the beach road? I see nothing but rental cars occupying all the space."







Additionally, many have pointed out the issue of shops setting up chairs on the streets, especially on Pattaya Second Road and Theppasit Road. This has been causing obstruction to traffic and pedestrians alike. A local resident commented, “Please check the shops placing chairs on the road. It’s happening a lot, especially on Pattaya Second Road and Theppasit Road.”

On a positive note, some people have expressed their support for the new rule, believing that it will make Pattaya look cleaner. One comment read, “This is great! Pattaya will look cleaner.”

There are also suggestions that such regulations should be enforced daily, not just on South Pattaya Road, but on other busy streets like Sukhumvit Road as well. Some feel that this will help people learn to follow the rules, while others added, “If people don’t learn, at least the state will earn some revenue through fines.”

A common concern among residents is the blocking of sidewalks by various items, making it difficult for pedestrians to walk. “Please check for things placed on the sidewalks. There are many areas where pedestrians can’t walk because of this,” one person pointed out.

A further issue raised was the presence of illegal bikes without license plates. “That bike is illegal; it has no number plate. It should be taken away,” a local commented. Others agreed, saying that consistent enforcement would eventually lead to a more orderly and accessible Pattaya.

Tourists have also voiced their hopes for better footpaths, with some pointing out that some shops are even using the sidewalks to display their goods. "Tourists hope for proper footpaths for walking. Some shops take up the sidewalk to display their goods, making it almost impossible to walk in Pattaya," said one visitor.







In response to these concerns, locals have requested better signage in both Thai and English to remind people of the new rules. One person suggested, “Please add warning signs in both Thai and English, thank you.”

There have also been requests to extend this initiative to other areas, such as Soi Naklua 16 and 18, and to ensure that it is applied consistently across all streets in Pattaya. “It would be good if the rule is applied to all streets,” said one local.

Overall, while the new rule to alternate parking on South Pattaya Road has received praise for its potential to reduce congestion, there remain ongoing challenges regarding street space, parking, and pedestrian access. Many hope that these concerns will be addressed to make Pattaya a safer and more accessible city for both residents and tourists.
































