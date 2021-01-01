Lights out in Pattaya as shutdown takes hold

It was déjà vu all over again Wednesday as Pattaya shut down for the second time in nine months with businesses dark and streets deserted amid a new surge in coronavirus cases.

No one was walking on Walking Street. Soi Buakhao was lights out and the only lights on Third Road were traffic signals. Bars, restaurants, massage parlors and even the 7-Elevens were closed after 10 p.m. Dec. 30.





There was no curfew, but there was no need to go out when there was nowhere to go.

The only ones about were those traveling home from night jobs. Hopefully they ate earlier, because all the street vendors had packed it in.

It’s unknown how long the shutdown will last, but Pattaya residents have memories of too many nights like this in 2020. While New Year’s Eve wasn’t be celebrated, Pattaya residents have high hopes for 2021.











