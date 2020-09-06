Hospitality execs, servers trained in ‘new normal’ hygiene in Pattaya

Chonburi hospitality executives and servers completed two weeks of training to prepare them for “new normal” hygiene as the tourism industry struggles to adjust to Covid-19 disease-control measures.







The three workshops organized between Aug. 18 and Sept. 3 by the Chonburi Provincial Administration Organization and Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter at Pattaya’s Hotel J were aimed at both hotels and restaurant executives as well as food and drink servers on the front lines dealing with customers.

“Professional Executives in New Normal (Training the Trainer)” was held from Aug. 18-20; “Professional Servers in New Normal” from Aug. 25-27; and a lecture series for both groups on handling food and drinks during the pandemic era from Sept. 1-3.

Chonburi PAO Vice President Rewat Phonlookin awarded certificates to students who completed the courses.

Darat Surukaka, Chonburi’s Tourism and Sports Office director, said the training will help hotels and restaurants adopt best practices for hygiene and adjust to the many changes brought about by Covid-19.











