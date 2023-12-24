HM the King’s son visits Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, or Than Aon, the second eldest son of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn (King Rama X) visited the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden recently, as part of his personal activities during his second stay in Thailand after 27 years.







Than Aon, who arrived in Thailand on December 4, spent the whole day exploring the various attractions of the 1,700-rai garden, accompanied by Kampon Tansajja, the owner of the garden. He enjoyed the theater performances, the elephant shows, and the monorail ride that showcased the diverse plant species, dinosaur sculptures, and animal depictions in the garden.

He also expressed his interest and admiration for the car museum, the traditional Thai giant puppet museum, the sculpted Thai alphabet, and the Buddha museum, which he considered as valuable sources of knowledge. He also traveled up the Botanical Hill to plant an Indian Sal tree, a gesture that highlighted his concern for the conservation and protection of plant species in the area.

During his tour, Than Aon was greeted by a large number of visitors who were delighted to meet him and took photos with him. The public expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to encounter Than Aon during their visit to the renowned garden.































