High driver kills Burmese migrant in Najomtien road wreck

A Burmese migrant worker was killed and four others hurt when a driver high on meth plowed his car into the back of their parked pickup truck.

Khin Maung, 47, died of severe blood loss after his right leg was severed in the April 3 wreck on Sukhumvit Road at the Ban Amphur intersection in Najomtien.

Montri Kumthong, 45, was charged with vehicular manslaughter, illegal drug use and drug possession after a methamphetamine tablet and 0.8 grams of crystal meth were found in his damaged Nissan Cefiro and he failed a drug test.

Witnesses reported Montri was speeding down Sukhumvit and never slowed down when he hit the truck parked on the side of the road.

A group of migrant workers were sitting in the bed of a Ford Ranger. Mang Tin, 45, Ma Day Loy, 44, Nain Goo, 18, and a 3-year-old boy were hurt and transported to Wat Yansangwararam Hospital.