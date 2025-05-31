HGM Education Fund awards over 700,000 baht in scholarships to 27 students in need, continuing an 8-year legacy in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – At the Diana Garden Resort in Pattaya, the HGM Education Fund awarded scholarships worth over 700,000 baht to 27 Thai students who demonstrate academic excellence but lack financial support. The scholarship program, now in its 8th year, is spearheaded by German businessman Mr. Hans Günther Müller, who has lived in Pattaya since retiring after a successful 45-year business career in Germany.

Driven by his belief that “quality education leads to a better life and future success,” Mr. Müller established the HGM Education Fund with his personal savings. The fund is administered by the HHN Foundation for Thai Children (HHN Foundation), a local nonprofit committed to supporting underprivileged youth.







The award ceremony was attended by local officials and stakeholders, including Ms. Ratchaneekorn Chantasena, Deputy Clerk of Nongprue Municipality; Ms. Sophin Thepjak, Managing Director of Diana Group Co., Ltd.; and Ms. Ratchada Chomchinda, Director of the HHN Foundation. Also present were Mr. Sirames Akarapongpanich, Deputy Director of the Foundation, and Mr. Pirun Noeimjai, Manager of the HGM Project.

Since its inception, the HGM Education Fund has awarded scholarships to 70 students from high school to university level, totaling over 4.9 million baht. This year’s 27 new recipients represent the ongoing mission to empower Thai youth through education and to prepare them to become productive, responsible members of society.







































