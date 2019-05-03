Grandfather caught molesting girl outside Sattahip temple

An elderly Sattahip man has been accused of molesting his 11-year-old granddaughter outside a temple.

Somjai Nuchuchue, 64, was tackled by temple vendors and others who witnessed him touching the girl indecently and kissing her under a tree in front of the temple’s main hall.

Street seller Wanpen Pawong, 47, said she had seen Somjai arrive at the temple several days in a row and touching the girl inappropriately each time. Vendors warned him and finally attacked him when he repeated his lewd behavior.

Police said Somjai denied sexually abusing the girl and said he was only teasing her. But he admitted his son-in-law had also warned him about the indecent behavior.