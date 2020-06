A water truck belched huge plumes of smoke when oil leaked onto its engine.

Driver Sompot Palakawong, 46, was uninjured in the June 16 incident on Sukhumvit Road in front of the Palm Village in Bang Saray, 25 kms from Pattaya.







He said he was driving the Isuzu pickup when he saw smoke pouring out of the tailpipe. He pulled over then ran from the truck. The fire created more smoke than flames, however.