Elderly woman forced to beg for drunk hubby’s beer money

Friends saved an elderly Sattahip woman, beaten by her alcoholic husband until she went to beg for cash to buy him alcohol.

Surin Klinthub, 64, was found on at the Sukhumvit Road Pla Muk intersection April 23 where she had just finished begging for spare change. Police stopped her as she was about to head home to her 41-year-old husband Bom who she said had repeatedly abused her.







Surin said Bom was an alcoholic and was out of both money and booze due to the coronavirus lockdown. So he forced her to go out and get him money to buy more alcohol.

Friend Anothai Tara, 53, was alerted to the situation and agreed to shelter her until she can permanently break away from her violent partner.





