Eastern Task Force seals Thai-Cambodian border at Aranyaprathet, targeting illegal crossings and crime gangs.

SAKAEO, Thailand – The Eastern Task Force has sealed the Thai-Cambodian border at Aranyaprathet district, Sakaeo province, intensifying efforts to stop illegal cross-border activities, including call center gangs and human trafficking rings. Recently, an unidentified drone was spotted near Khlong Phromhod, suspected to be used by smuggling groups to scout border crossing points.

On the evening of June 19, soldiers from the Aranyaprathet Special Task Unit under Col. Chainarong Kasee of the 12th Ranger Battalion, Eastern Task Force, continued strict patrols along the Thai-Cambodian border amid unstable conditions.

Particular focus has been on Khlong Phromhod, a critical waterway connecting Aranyaprathet district with Cambodia. Officials have stepped up proactive inspections and surveillance of the river boundary area.







After detecting suspicious activity and capturing footage of an unknown drone, authorities suspect smuggling gangs or call center criminals are using it to gather intelligence on border crossing routes.

To counter these threats, security forces have increased patrols and established checkpoints operating 24/7 to prevent illegal entries, especially human trafficking groups, call center criminals, and illegal migrant workers who might use natural pathways to enter Thailand.



Col. Chainarong stated the operation aligns with the Eastern Task Force’s policy emphasizing proactive vigilance along all vulnerable routes to stop infiltrators from entering the kingdom or committing crimes on Thai soil.

The task force is working closely with local security agencies including military, police, immigration, and local administration to closely monitor and control the border situation.

































