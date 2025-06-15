Double the age, double the weight, double the cost — is this why Westerners are fleeing pattaya’s nightlife?

PATTAYA, Thailand – Once hailed as Southeast Asia’s vibrant playground, Pattaya’s nightlife is facing a harsh reality check from those who know it best: longtime expats and Western visitors who helped build its reputation.

“Now the girls are double the age, double the weight, and double the cost,” said one blunt expat who has lived here for over a decade. “People aren’t paying it—why would they? These conditions just don’t sell anymore. That’s why the Westerners don’t come.”







This candid observation highlights a growing dissatisfaction among foreign residents who have watched Pattaya’s nightlife fade from its former glory.

In the early 2000s and throughout the last decade, Pattaya attracted large numbers of Western tourists drawn by affordable nightlife, entertainment, and companionship. Bars thrived with competitive prices and youthful performers.

But since the pandemic and economic shifts, the nightlife scene has struggled to bounce back. Many bars have closed, and those still open have raised prices to make up for fewer customers. Meanwhile, the demographics of performers have shifted noticeably.



“Back then, you’d see younger girls with a lively spirit and a smile,” the expat recalled. “Now, it’s not the same. The age and appearance have changed, prices have doubled, but the quality hasn’t.”

This shift has been noticed by tourists and long-term residents alike, who say the atmosphere feels less welcoming and enjoyable.

Why Western Tourists Are Staying Away

Higher costs combined with a perceived lack of value are pushing Western tourists away. The traditional model of affordable entertainment and companionship no longer holds.

Rising prices for drinks, entrance fees, and mandatory ‘lady-drinks’ have pushed costs beyond what many find reasonable.



“People have options now,” the expat said. “If you want to spend a lot, you can go somewhere else where the experience matches the price—or just stay home.”

Complaints about aggressive sales tactics and fewer genuine smiles add to the declining vibe, discouraging regular visitors.

Without addressing the core issues of cost versus experience, Pattaya risks permanently losing an important segment of its tourist base.





Insiders and expats suggest focusing again on value, hospitality, and quality—not just raising prices—to revive the city’s allure.

“I hope the city listens to those who have been here long enough to see what worked and what didn’t,” the expat said. “Otherwise, this downward spiral will continue.”

For now, Pattaya’s nightlife districts feel quieter, and many longtime Western visitors are reconsidering their loyalty to a city that once felt like home.

































